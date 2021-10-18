Shropshire town's Rotary clubs gearing up for a proper Christmas this year

Tree of Life Switch on

The Rotary Club of Oswestry will be bringing back its Tree of Light appeal centred on the Christmas tree in Festival Square outside the Square One Cafe Bar.

Oswestry Town Mayor Councillor Mark Jones will be performing the switch on at 5pm on Friday November 26 and members of the public will be able to join in with traditional carol singing by a choir from The Marches Academy.

Santa Claus and his elf helper will also be there mingling with the crowds to have their photo taken with the spectators.

The appeal not only launches the Christmas season but more importantly raises much needed funds for local charities.

This year the headline charity is the Midland Air Ambulance with other local charities chosen being Young Carers in Oswestry, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies and the Marches Riding for the Disabled group.

Donations of £5 may be made to the Appeal funds by texting TREEOFLIGHT to 70085. Donors are able to add 25 per cent Gift Aid to their donation during the process.

Traditional donation by cheque is also possible by downloading a sponsor form (where a dedication can be made to remember a significant life event from 2021) from the Club's website www.rotarycluboswestry.co.uk.

A Book of Remembrance will be kept for dedications which will be displayed at the Library.

The appeal will run until January 5, 2022 - and the club is hoping for much public support.

Many businesses around Oswestry are also supporting the Tree of Light campaign by becoming Appeal Sponsors or hosting collection boxes for shoppers' loose change.

Club president Dave Griggs has been pleased by Oswestry's shop owners' enthusiasm for his campaign to display a "We Support The Rotary Club of Oswestry" sticker in their window.

Dave said: "Oswestry businesses have been wonderful supporting our 'Tree of Light' and 'Sticker Competition', helping us to raise much needed money for local charities."

Also announced is the Rotary Club of Oswestry Christmas Competition with a prize of £25 to find the winning entrant who can spot the most stickers around town.

With a closing date of December 31, entries should be made on a sheet of paper with the entrant's name and contact details together with the list of businesses where the stickers have been spotted.

A £2 entry fee per entry should also be enclosed and dropped off with the entry form at John Davies Investment & Mortgage Services, 22 Willow St, Oswestry, SY11 1AD - just opposite The Post Office.

All proceeds from this competition will be donated to the Tree of Light Appeal for local charities.