Princess Anne drops into the county

Princess Anne is a visit to Telford last year

Diners at a country house hotel and restaurant near Oswestry on Friday couldn't believe it when a helicopter landed in a field in the grounds and Princess Anne, wearing a grey skirt and dark red jacket, climbed out and into a waiting 4x4 car.

She returned a short while later to get back into the helicopter and fly off.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess Royal had visited the headquarters of Aico on the outskirts of Oswestry for an engagement.

Travel arrangements had including landing in the grounds of the Sweeney Hall Hotel, the nearest suitable land available.

A spokesman for the palace said the Princess Royal's itinery on Friday also included engagements in Worcester and Bristol.