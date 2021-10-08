People urged to back charity raffle

Kimberley and Dean

Kimberley Langford has spoken movingly of the support Severn Hospice offered to her and her partner Dean Prentice, and is encouraging people to sign up for the charity's Christmas raffle.

Dean died almost a year ago. The 28-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2018 and received treatment at hospital in Shrewsbury and Solihull before coming under the care of Severn Hospice.

But during the pandemic, he was told his cancer was terminal and he died on December 1, last year.

Kimberley, a teacher from Oswestry said: "Severn Hospice supported us at home and in the hospice. They allowed us to use the facilities to make it easier for Dean but also allowed him to have control of what he wanted both at home and in the hospice. They supported Dean and me throughout everything and they continue to offer support to myself.

“Severn Hospice was there for me, and Dean and they will always be needed for someone.

“Please support them, just like they supported us during Dean’s journey. Their work is vital, and their Christmas raffle raises thousands of pounds towards it.”

Tickets for the raffle, which has a top prize of £5,000, are on sale and can be bought at any of Severn Hospice's 29 shops, at its hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford, or online.

The charity was badly affected by the pandemic, its fundraising events were cancelled and its shops, which bring in almost £1million each year, were forced to close.

Karen Swindells, the charity’s lottery manager said: “Despite the pandemic we just couldn’t stop caring and the support we have received over the past 18 months has been outstanding.

“Our Christmas raffle is a win, win for anyone who plays: they are in with the chance of winning the top prize of £5,000 or any one of 42 other cash prizes and they are also supporting a local charity, one that cares for local people.

“It’s so easy to get tickets, either visit our website or go to one of our shops. Every penny counts for us and we hope that this year’s raffle will be as successful as in previous years.”

Th charity said profits from the sale of the raffle tickets, which cost £1 each, go directly back into the care provided.

Tickets are on sale until December 10 and the draw takes place on December 17.