Preparations in hand for Remembrance Parade

As is the tradition in the town the parade will be led to the memorial gates of Cae Glas Park by the PorthYWaen Silver Band where a service of remembrance will be held.

The Town Council will be contacting local organisations and community representatives over the next few weeks to set out the arrangements which will need to take into account Covid related issues. As with 2020 the service will be broadcast via facebook. A service of remembrance will be also be held at St Oswalds Parish Church.