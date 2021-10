The fire service said the investigation over the blaze had been handed to police

Firefighters were called to deal with the fire, at Salop Road in Oswestry, at around 2am.

Two fire crews went to deal with the incident, with police officers also called to assess the scene.

The fire, at Salop Road in Oswestry, also affected the gas and electricity supply to a property, leading to workers from British Gas and Scottish Power being called out to assess the situation.