Stranded shire horse rescued after falling down embankment

Firefighters in Oswestry rescue a shire horse from a trench

The 900-kg animal was lifted upright using a telehandler and large animal rescue equipment.

Crews were called to a site in Trefonen at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening to rescue the horse, known as Cilla, who had fallen down an embankment and landed upside down.

Specially trained staff were involved in the rescue and a vet attended to safely sedate the horse.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Fire Station said: "Rescue Tender from Wellington tipped out with specially trained staff to help assist in the rescue.

"The incident involved one shire horse weighing approximately 900 kg, 25 years of age which had fallen down a steep embankment ending upside down and stuck between two fences, unable to get back up.

"A vet was in attendance who sedated the horse. Crews released the horse and uprighted it using telehandler and large animal rescue equipment.

"Crews were particularly challenged with getting vehicles and equipment to scene of operation due to narrow access, and were on scene for approximately four hours carrying out the rescue.

"A brilliant team effort with a happy outcome for all involved."