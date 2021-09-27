Macmillan coffee morning takes to the streets

The group teamed up with The Sweeney Hotel and Llynclys Farm to give shoppers and workers in Oswestry the chance to take part in the coffee morning campaign with a stall in the town centre.
Harry Richardson, one of the organisers from Borderland said the turn out was fantastic. “I first want to thank Sean Evans from the Sweeney for providing the muffins and Mean Bean Coffee from Lynclys Farm for the coffee.
"It feels like people really want to help good causes at the moment, maybe the pandemic has made people care more about each other. They were certainly very generous – thank you everyone”
"Macmillan Cancer Support knows that cancer can affect people physically, emotionally and financially and the charity does its very best to help as much as possible and it’s up to the public to help them in turn."