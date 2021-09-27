Macmillan coffee morning takes to the streets

Sherie Soper, Cathy Ossleton, Sean Evans, Paul Crosby and Geoff Barre at the Macmillan stall

The group teamed up with The Sweeney Hotel and Llynclys Farm to give shoppers and workers in Oswestry the chance to take part in the coffee morning campaign with a stall in the town centre.

Harry Richardson, one of the organisers from Borderland said the turn out was fantastic. “I first want to thank Sean Evans from the Sweeney for providing the muffins and Mean Bean Coffee from Lynclys Farm for the coffee.

"It feels like people really want to help good causes at the moment, maybe the pandemic has made people care more about each other. They were certainly very generous – thank you everyone”