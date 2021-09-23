Famous chef Rick Stein loves being in Shropshire: A 'wonderful hidden secret'

Rick Stein at Moreton Hall's new Holroyd Community Theatre for Booka Bookshop of Oswestry

The fish restaurateur is best known for his travels across the world, enjoying its culinary delights.

On Wednesday he was at the new Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry in an event hosted by the town's independent bookshop Booka.

And he revealed that as well as his Padstow eateries he and wife Sass own a bookshop in the Cornish town.

"It is always good to come and visit the team at Booka and support independent bookshops," he said.

"Shropshire is a wonderful hidden secret, as is Herefordshire and the rest of the border area. It is beautiful and of course you have the town of Ludlow with its food links.

"The first time I came to Oswestry was when I was a mobile DJ, back in the 1970s. I DJ'd for Lord Harlech at a society event - that was quite an experience."

The author, who was at the theatre to speak about his travels and his latest book, Rick Stein at Home, said he really enjoyed meeting his audiences.

"It gives me the chance to be able to gauge how my books are received and whether I am doing things right. And to say thank you to them for continuing to buy them."

Members of the audience were delighted to be back at a Booka event.

Debra Jones, with her daughter Lynne, said it had been her birthday present from her family while Karen Evans, from St Martins, said she had been to many of the author events in the past.

Carmen Lafeunte, now living in Weston Rhyn, is from Spain and said she enjoyed watching Rick travel round the regions of her home country.