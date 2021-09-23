Rainbow sculpture for key workers raises tens of thousands for hospital appeal

Sarah Fenn, from the British Ironwork Centre, with the rainbow sculpture

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, created the rainbow to pay tribute to coronavirus key workers, as part of The Countess of Chester Hospital Charity's Blue Skies Balcony Appeal.

Colourful hearts can be bought to be placed on the rainbow, and the Countess Hospital Charity want to fill the rainbow with hearts, each one a tribute to key workers as well as personal tributes from family members and friends. Funds raised by the rainbow sculpture will be put towards the Blue Skies Balcony Appeal, a £500,000 project which aims to build a balcony onto the Intensive Care Unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital.

Hearts can still be sponsored, and each heart can be chosen in any colour of the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, or violet. The Countess Charity ask for a minimum sponsorship of £10, and for each sponsorship a favour will be sent to the sponsor in their chosen colour for them to keep.