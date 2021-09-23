Mayor's civic service part of busy weekend for the town

Councillor Mark Jones and Mayoress Ruth Jones, centre with civic dignatories from across Shropshire

Councillor Jones and Mayoress, Ruth Jones, were joined by the Mayors of Ellesmere, Wem and Ludlow and the Deputy Mayor from Market Drayton for the service as well as the MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

Past mayors of Oswestry also attended as did some of those who have been granted the title Freeman of the town over the years.

Councillor Jones said it had been a though provoking and personal service.

"I would like to thank the Church Community of St Oswald's for welcoming us and for making it a very memorable occasion for my family and I. I was pleased to welcome our MP, the Freemen of the Town, my Chaplain, current councillors and past mayors and representatives from community groups."