Oswestry dispersal order comes into force after reports of anti-social behaviour

Police will be patrolling Oswestry while the order is in place

West Mercia took the decision to introduce a dispersal order into Oswestry town centre today and runs from 6pm until 6pm on Friday.

Anyone who disobeys the order may be arrested.

The dispersal zone covers what police call areas of concern and includes Beatrice Street, King Street, Oswald's Road, Swan Lane, Orchard Street and Castlefields.

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers and police community support officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Under legislation, officers have the power to seize any item in the commission of anti social behaviour.

And police say that should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would have been committed, which they may ultimately be arrested for.

West Mercia Police have introduced a Dispersal Zone into Oswestry Town Centre today, Wednesday 22nd September 2021 following reports of anti-social behaviour. The order runs from 6pm today until 6pm on Friday 24th September 2021. 1/4 — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 22, 2021

On Monday the police reported two incidents in the Swan Lane and Beatrice Street areas of the town that they believe are linked. Two men were arrested.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Beatrice Street at 8.17pm and sent one ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to hospital for further assessment.”

Half an hour earlier police went to nearby Swan Lane.

West Mercia police said: "At 7.45pm we were called to an incident on Swan Lane, Oswestry following reports of a disorder involving a group of individuals.

"We then received a second call to Beatrice Street just before 8pm following further reports of a disorder outside the BP garage. Two men aged 18 and 43 were then arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray. We believe the two incidents are linked.

"Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit our website, quoting incident 599i of 20 September 2021 or report it online via our website.