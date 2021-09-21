Mayor turn's market trader for his charity

Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Ruth Jones

Mark and Ruth Jones held a charity stall on the town's Bailey Head raising funds for and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

He said despite having the patter of Del Boy Trotter the day highlighted to him to difficulties of market trading.

"We had some great products including double yoked eggs from Alex Woollam, HERD milk from Drenwydd Farm, Belton Cheese from Brian Edwards plus our own apples and beetroot.

"It was interesting to see how many people I spoke to were tourists and how many people kept chickens," he said.

The stall raised £310 for MND.