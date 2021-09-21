Mayor turn's market trader for his charity

Oswestry's mayor and mayoress turned market traders recently to help their chosen charity for the year.

Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Ruth Jones
Mark and Ruth Jones held a charity stall on the town's Bailey Head raising funds for and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

He said despite having the patter of Del Boy Trotter the day highlighted to him to difficulties of market trading.

"We had some great products including double yoked eggs from Alex Woollam, HERD milk from Drenwydd Farm, Belton Cheese from Brian Edwards plus our own apples and beetroot.

"It was interesting to see how many people I spoke to were tourists and how many people kept chickens," he said.

The stall raised £310 for MND.

"I want to thank everyone who came to support me. I met five people who told me that they had family and friends effected by MND and there is also the news of rugby player Rob Burrows. It makes me proud to be fundraising for the charity."

