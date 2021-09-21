Knife Angel flies into Essex

The Knife Angel in Chelmsford to raise awareness against knife crime

The sculpture, The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, is made from over 100,000 seized knives collected from knife amnesties of all 43 police forces across the country.

It was designed and created at The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and has been touring the country since 2018.

Bosses at the centre says it is not only a memorial to commemorate lives lost through violence, but it also aims to spreads awareness and education on anti-violence and anti-aggression wherever it goes.

The British Ironwork Centre has worked closely with Chelmsford City Council and the youth charity Keep It 100 Essex on the most recent leg of The Knife Angel’s tour.

They are arranging 30 days of intensive workshops around anti-violence, as well as increasing youth and community engagement, to continue the legacy of The Knife Angel.

Chelmsford City Council has also arranged for three knife banks, supplied by The British Ironwork Centre, to be placed in Chelmsford in a bid to get as many knives off the streets as possible.

"Through the National Anti-Violence Tour, communities throughout the country have rallied together to help spread the message of anti-violence through theatre productions, workshops and local school visits," a spokesman for the Ironwork Centre said.