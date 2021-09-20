Heavy police presence in Oswestry as two men arrested

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

There was a 'heavy police presence' in Beatrice Street on Monday night close to the BP garage.

Incident on Beatrice St this evening which a accounts for a heavy police presence. Two local men arrested. Scene secured for our forensic services. pic.twitter.com/FBzGuHULZs — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 20, 2021

It is believed that the garage at the junction of Beatrice Street and Plough Bank, was closed in connection with the incident.