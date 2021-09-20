Heavy police presence in Oswestry as two men arrested

There was a 'heavy police presence' in Beatrice Street on Monday night close to the BP garage.
Incident on Beatrice St this evening which a accounts for a heavy police presence. Two local men arrested. Scene secured for our forensic services. pic.twitter.com/FBzGuHULZs— Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 20, 2021
It is believed that the garage at the junction of Beatrice Street and Plough Bank, was closed in connection with the incident.
Wet Mercia Police's Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted just after 9pm: "Incident on Beatrice St this evening which accounts for a heavy police presence. Two local men arrested. Scene secured for our forensic services."