Devoted son's cycle challenge in memory of 'one-of-a-kind' mum

Liam Leightwood, 31, who lives in Chirk, decided to take on the epic challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK prior to the passing of his mother, Joanne Leightwood, who died on August 13 at the age of 47, following a brave, year-long battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Determined to honour his mum's memory and raise vital funds, Liam has already hit the half-way mark, having already cycled 160 miles this month.

Liam said: "My beautiful mum fought right to the very end, so I'm doing this for her.

"Even at her most sick, she always put others before herself. She never moped, she just cracked on and got on with things.

"She was one of a kind, the life and soul of any party, and the most loved person you could ever meet.

"Her infectious laugh and unconditional love for her family is what she'll be remembered for.

"She was proud beyond words to be nanny Jo to her three beautiful grandchildren – my son, Teddy and my brother Ryan's boys, Arlo and Blake.

"I want to do this to not only make my mum proud but also to raise as much money as I can to try and find a cure for this awful disease."

Having lived in Weston Rhyn throughout her life, Joanne was well-known by all in the village, particularly for her community spirit and drive in helping to set up the Christmas team to ensure there was a Christmas lights switch-on.

Joanne also leaves behind husband of almost 30 years, Jason; and two other grown-up children, Kyle and Ellie.

Liam has already raised more than £4,000 for Cancer Research but is keen to increase that by the end of the month.

He added: "A big thank you to everyone who has sponsored me so far, as well as those who have bought raffle tickets.

"Thanks also to the businesses and individuals who have donated prizes towards the raffle, everyone's support is hugely appreciated by me and my family."