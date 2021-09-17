Oswestry hospital's therapeutic garden to benefit from TV appeal

Pip found Horatio's Garden brought solace and calm after a horse riding accident

Gardens expert and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh MBE will be presenting this month's Lifeline appeal next Sunday on behalf of Horatio's Garden at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries in the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

“It is a tremendous honour to be able to support the Horatio’s Garden BBC Lifeline Appeal," said Mr Titchmarsh.

"For me, this is a chance to demonstrate what I have always believed; that gardens and gardening are great healers.

"The charity truly deserves the support of every one of us.”

Alan Titchmarsh

The therapeutic Horatio's Garden is at seven hospital sites in the country and the short programme also focuses on how the one near Oswestry has helped support the recovery of those affected by spinal injuries.

One of those is a patient called Pip, who became tetraplegic after a horse riding accident. After emergency treatment she caught pneumonia, which left her fighting for her life.

Pip was transferred to the hospital and visited Horatio’s Garden every day, where she became a constant, upbeat and positive presence.

But she had emotional moments when the garden became more of a lifeline than ever, a place offering solace and calm whenever she needed it.

Horatio's Garden

She said: “I’d not been outside for such a long length of time. I remember going to the garden for the first time; the sun was just peeking through, and it touched some green leaves in front of me. It was just the most amazing feeling.

"Everyone in Horatio’s Garden Midlands, especially Head Gardener Imogen, have made a huge difference to my stay and recovery, just as the garden, garden room, horticultural therapy, craft and films have too. I can’t thank you enough for creating this beautiful place.”

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 2.05pm on September 26, when people will be able to donate, and the page has been made live on the iPlayer.