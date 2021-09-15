New online photo gallery will showcase Shropshire to potential investors

Richard Stonehouse

Invest in Shropshire is embarking on the venture and the gallery will introduce Shropshire to the world by featuring the county’s stunning surroundings, innovative businesses and bustling market towns.

The photography will also be used to reveal the county in a fresh and contemporary way.

As well as featuring major infrastructure developments and business parks, it will showcase Shropshire’s businesses and business-people, activities and landmarks.

Richard Stonehouse, of Stonehouse Photographic in Oswestry, has been selected to create the portfolio of photographs.

He has 25 years’ experience and works with small businesses as well as large international brand names.

The photographer moved to Shropshire 13 years ago after falling in love with it on regular visits to the area to see his in-laws.

Having previously lived and worked in London, he now runs his photographic business from Oswestry.

Richard said: “It’s great that the team at Shropshire Council has agreed to represent Shropshire in a new and contemporary way. It’s a fantastically diverse and exciting county with great potential and appeal.

“If my work can help to communicate this to encourage inward investment and help its businesses, then that’s what I want to do. It’s why I am delighted to have been chosen."

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: “This is a very exciting time for Shropshire.

"There has been a paradigm shift since Covid.

"Alongside working and running their businesses people are now demanding a certain quality of life which Shropshire is ideally placed to provide.

“We already have a range of innovative businesses based here and can offer superb business support and excellent digital connectivity.

"Alongside this we can offer the opportunity to live, work and run a business in one of the UK’s most beautiful counties.

"We want our website to reflect all of this so that we can attract more businesses and investment here.”