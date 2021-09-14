Rapist care worker who attacked colleagues jailed for eight years

Richard Forsyth was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Richard Forsyth's offences included rape and attempted rape.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday Judge Peter Barrie told the 32-year-old, from Weston Rhyn near Oswestry, that his was an extraordinary tale of self centredness and insensitivity.

"You showed no understanding, respect or kindness to your colleagues and behaved in a sexually brazen and unacceptable manner," he said.

"You were at work and your actions had a profound affect on the women you assaulted."

"The women felt completely disrespected, their protests were ignored and you carried on regardless because of your own sexual appetite."

Forsyth, of Brookfield Close, was convicted by a jury at an earlier hearing of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault, involving four women.

The judge imposed a total of eight years imprisonment and said Forsyth would be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the sentence.

He also made a sexual harm prevention order so that Forsyth can not work or volunteer in unsupervised roles with females.

The offences mainly took place in the homes of the people Forsyth was caring for.

Prosecutor Adrian Amer told the jury that Forsyth's female colleagues all dreaded having to do shifts with him.

On one occasion Forstyth discovered where one of his victims lived and would stand outside looking through her window and sending her texts. He went into the house, made himself at home and sexually assaulted her.

Mr Amer read out a series of victim impact statements from the women.

They said Forsyth had left them anxious and unwilling to work with men, or not relaxed in the company of men. Two had had to give up their jobs.

One said she still panicked when she left the house and said the offences had had an impact on her relationship with her family.

Another said that her trust in other people had completely gone.

"I was confident, never cautious about my appearance and what I wore. Now I will always wear clothes to cover my body," she said.

"I worry about him being released."