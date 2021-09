Police and forensic vans in St Martins

Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is charged with manslaughter, taking a car without consent and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with a licence.

He is accused of killing an 80-year-old man who died in hospital after an incident in St Martins, near Oswestry, last week.

The offences are said to have happened in St Martins on September 6.