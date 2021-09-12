Campaigners take to the streets to collect signatures calling for ambulance station to stay open

Sian Tasker and Jay Moore collect signatures

Councillor Jay Moore spent time at the outdoor market on Saturday talking to people about their personal experience of the service.

He thanked the campaign team for organising the petition. They include Sian Tasker, whose mother waited on the floor of her home for several hours for an ambulance.

"Being able to play a small part in that by helping to gather signatures was the least I could do as deputy mayor of our town," he said.

"Everyone I met today was very willing to help, it's clearly an issue Oswestrians are passionate about and people are rightly concerned. I've heard many stories from people about friends or relatives that have had to wait hours for ambulance care. The unknown really makes people worry.

"For West Midlands Ambulance Service to take this decision without consulting us or informing the public is unacceptable."

The ambulance service says it will shut the community ambulance station in Oswestry in October.