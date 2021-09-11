Brew and banter at new veterans drop-in sessions

Oswestry Cricket Club is hosting the new forum every Tuesday at its pavilion in Morda Road in the town between 10am and noon.
Called Brew, Banter and Support the group is for any current military personnel and veterans and offers free tea and toast.
A spokesman said: "It will be somewhere where like-minded people can meet, chat and importantly access support if needed."
For the meet-up this Tuesday the session will be attended by representatives from Shropshire Council's Armed Forces Outreach and the SSAFA veterans charity.