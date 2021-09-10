Apprentices at hospital nominated for unsung hero awards

Maisie Gregory. left and Millie Bunn have both been shortlisted in the Apprentice of the Year category in the Unsung Hero Awards.

Maisie Bunn, Administrative Apprentice on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries and Millie Gregory, Theatre Administrative Assistant; are both up for the prize after they were nominated by colleagues for going above and beyond their call of duty.

Maisie was nominated by colleague, Hayley Stokes, who said: “Maisie started her apprenticeship in July 2020, at the height of the pandemic when we were short-staffed due to colleagues being redeployed or working from home.

“She is outstanding with our patients has a great attitude, takes on extra responsibilities without complaint and has helped our team tremendously during these difficult times.

“Maisie is a credit to our team and her hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed.”

Theatre Sister Emma Thomas nominated Millie in the category.

She said: “Millie started her apprenticeship back in 2019, and not long after, took on an improvement project which involved her developing the Bluespier software – our theatre management system – so scrub staff could add their swab and sharps count electronically, instead of writing it by hand. Prior to Millie’s project, this information was not able to be uploaded to the system.

“This project was an enormous task, where Millie worked alongside surgeons, anaesthetists, matrons and other theatre staff, as well as the project managers in the Trust and our Bluespier account manager.