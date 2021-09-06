Two car crash causes disruption in Oswestry village

Pic: @OsCops

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended a two car collision at around 4.40pm at Hengoed on Monday.

Two vehicles were made safe at the scene by a crew from Oswestry fire station.

The fire service said there was disruption on the roads in Hengoed after the crash, but it would be cleared shortly.

Two saloon vehicles were involved in the crash and the ambulance and police were also in attendance.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said on Twitter at around 5.10pm: "A bit of disruption in Hengoed after a two vehicle RTC. Obstruction should be cleared shortly."

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "At 16:41 on Monday, 6 September, 2021, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry.