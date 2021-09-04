Walkers step up to raise £1,000 for charity

Walkers enjoy the sun at the top of Trefonen Hill

The Trefonen Hillwalk Weekend, which took place over the August Bank Holiday, was a slimmed down version this year to be as Covid safe as possible.

Over £1,000 was raised for charity as walkers trekked the 10-mile route around Trefonen village green.

There was also a motorbike display as well as open gardens and an open air church service.

The event has raised funds for charities since 1991 and, having been cancelled last year because of Covid restrictions, organisers were determined that charities would not miss out once more.

Mark Leather, one of the organisers, said: "Thanks to all those who supported or contributed to the weekend and gave so generously to charity

"The proceeds of other events are still being counted and collected; the grand total is expected to be well in excess of £5,000

"Hopefully the hill walk weekend will return to its usual format next Spring Bank Holiday.