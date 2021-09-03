Preparing a will is vital, says experienced Shropshire lawyer as she joins team in Oswestry

Hannah Barnes

Hannah Barnes is a new member of the team at Lanyon Bowdler, and said having the correct legal documents in place was one of the most important things a family could do.

She said: “I have been qualified as a solicitor for nearly 10 years, and always get immense satisfaction from helping clients get their personal affairs in order.

“It is a great weight off their shoulders, and I can honestly say that preparing a will, and particularly a lasting power of attorney, is a hugely important thing for people to do - sooner rather than later.

“It’s often something that people put off, but having the correct procedures in place can prevent a lot of stress and heartache further down the line.”

Hannah has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s Oswestry office as an associate solicitor, and is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), as well as being a committee member of STEP Cheshire.

Edward Rees, head of the private client department at Lanyon Bowdler, welcomed Hannah to the team.

He said: “We are very pleased to have secured a solicitor of such a high calibre as Hannah, and she will be a huge asset to the firm.

“Whilst studying for the STEP Diploma, she was recognised as the top graduate in England and Wales, and prior to that was also awarded the Cullimore Dutton Prize for obtaining the highest mark for private client (wills, trusts and estate planning) work whilst studying at the College of Law in Chester.

“We have seen a big rise in demand for private client work, and Hannah has already shown herself to be excellent at dealing with a wide range of legal issues.

“We are delighted to welcome Hannah to the team.”

Hannah specialises in the preparation of wills, including trusts and inheritance tax planning, preparation and advice relating to lasting powers of attorney for financial affairs and health and welfare.

She also has experience in all aspects of the administration of estates, including the administration of estates on intestacy, complex estates where inheritance tax is payable and where assets have been left in trust.

Hannah can also assist where there is an agricultural or business element involved.