Oswestry pharmacy staff take on 10k for Hope House

Cambrian Pharmacy in Oswestry has 15 members of staff taking part in Oswestry's 10k for Hope House

After raising almost £2,500 in the 2019 Oswestry 10k for Hope House, Cambrian Pharmacy in Oswestry have 15 members of staff currently putting in the training to take on the challenge again this year.

The team will be hoping to beat the amount previously raised and raise as much as they can to support local seriously ill children and families.

Kelly Evans from Cambrian Pharmacy said: "Knowing that every step we take on the day will be supporting seriously ill local children will drive us on to complete the 10k route.

"Running past Hope House in 2019 and being cheered on by children and families we were helping made us all really emotional and we can’t wait to do this again."

Many customers have already shown their support to the team at the pharmacy and via their Just Giving page.

Lynsey Kilvert, Fundraising Team Leader, said: “We are hugely grateful to the staff at Cambrian Pharmacy for their continued support and can’t wait to cheer them on.

"Without members of our local community taking on challenges like Oswestry 10k and raising monies for us, we simply wouldn’t be here. With their support we will do everything we can to ensure no one suffers the death of a child alone.”

To make a donation, visit Cambrian Pharmacy or go to justgiving.com/fundraising/cambrian-pharmacy.