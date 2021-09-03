Fire spreads to home after arsonists torch car in Oswestry

By Lisa O'Brien

Two people have been arrested after arsonists torched a car and the fire spread to a nearby home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Lime Grove, Oswestry, at about 11.10pm on Tuesday where the vehicle was found to be on fire.

The blaze caused "significant damage" to the front of the home.

The two people inside the property at the time escaped uninjured.

Two suspects have since been arrested.

Lime Grove is a residential street off College Road.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police via its website quoting log number 730i.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

