Care worker injured herself trying to escape 'sexual predator', court hears

Richard Forsyth, aged 32, stands accused of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault after colleagues reported him. Forsyth, of Brookfield Close, Weston Rhyn, denies all charges, which are alleged to have taken place when he was working as a carer for people in their own homes.

A number of incidents were brought up in cross examination by prosecutor Mr Adrian Amer in Forsyth's trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court, including how one of the defendant's colleagues hurt her head against a cupboard by moving her head as he tried to kiss her. Forsyth said he did not remember it happening.

Mr Amer pressed him about an occasion at work when Forsyth made lewd comments, saying he was going to go home that evening and drink gin and perform a sex act on himself.

Asked why he said that, Forsyth said: "I said it as a joke," and that he was tired. The court also heard how the father-of-four is alleged to have boasted about his sexual prowess in front of female colleagues. Forsyth accepted that he told colleagues how many children he had, but did not "show off" about it.

Mr Amer quizzed Forsyth on his alleged anger issues, showing a picture he had uploaded to Snapchat with a comment that if anyone crossed him, "something bad" would happen. "This is a threat," said Mr Amer. Forsyth insisted the post was for "attention and sympathy" from his friends.

The court previously heard how Forsyth had sexually assaulted colleagues in clients' homes, and stalked one before attacking her in her own home.

"I will put it squarely to you," Mr Amer said to Forsyth. "You are a sexually dangerous person who is a predator."

"I am not a sexual predator," replied Forsyth.

Mr Amer said: "You are a man who cannot accept what he's done. You are a person who does not accept his guilt.

Forsyth responded: "If I haven't done something I will not accept it. I will not accept something I haven't done."