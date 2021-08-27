Repairs will shut bridge for 10 days

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/8/21 Roadworks at Bridgnorth Road, Compton, Wolverhampton..

Red Bridge, which carries an unclassified road over the River Morda, will be closed to traffic from August 31 to September 10,

The bridge parapet was damaged in early April 2021 following a vehicle strike to the structure.

The repair works will involve taking down and rebuilding the full length of the upstream parapet along with vegetation removal and minor pointing works.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said; " Unfortunately, in order to carry out the proposed work safety, it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic. The normal working hours will be 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday."

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted to the B4398 via local roads by a signed diversion route. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"We thank residents, businesses and road users for their understanding while this important work is carried out."