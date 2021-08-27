Phone boxes to get new leases of life

Whittington Parish Council has agreed to adopt the telephone kiosk in Babbinswood and site a debibrillator inside. It is also to carry out maintenance work on the red phone box in Hindford and site another of the life saving devices in there.

A third defibrillator will go on the side of the wall of the Park Hall highways depot, subject to permission from Shropshire Council.

There is already a defibrillator in the centre of the picturesque village.

At a recent meeting of the parish council, councillors also discussed putting up a Vehicle Activated Speed sign in Park Hall. The sign has been ordered and now the council is asking permission to site if just before the 30 miles an hour sign at the entrance to Park hall.