Sunset trail run will raise money for hospice

Fundraiser, Sam Amis with the eco friendly medals

The Nightingale 10K Evening Trail Run, sponsored by Maelor Foods, will take place in Llandegla Forest near Llangollen on September 3.

The fundraising team at Nightingale House Hospice, which cares for patients across the Wrexham/Shropshire border, said they are making the sunset event as eco-friendly as possible, with wood replacing the traditional metal medals given at races.

A spokesman for Zero Waste Medals, producers of the locally sourced medals, said “The medals are produced in Shropshire, by the world’s only Zero Waste Medal producer, using Forestry Commission certified sustainable woods that are laser cut and hand finished, producing beautiful sustainable medals to our bespoke design. In addition, any unused medals can be returned and recycled.”

On the day, route signage will be kept to a minimum and a paperless registration system will also be in place. Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and free refills will be given, though water stations will be available. The hospice is also trying to reduce its carbon footprint by using local companies for event supplies where they can.

Sam Amis, Nightingale House Hospice’s Community and Events Fundraiser, stated: “In 2021 it is more important than ever that we all do our bit to fight for a greener future. By taking steps to ensure our 10k run is as sustainable as possible, we are making positive progress for the future generations that follow.

“It is also worth mentioning that due to covid restrictions, car sharing is not being advised for anyone that is not in a household bubble.”