'Best in Britain' - Balloonists heap praise on Oswestry carnival goers

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 22/08/2021 Oswestry balloon carnival, full weekend of events from balloon launch at 6am to night glow at 9am saturday. NOTE, NO BALLOONS WHEN I WAS THERE Pictured,Â the crowds turn out..

Oswestry Balloon Carnival featured 25 teams showcasing their hot air balloons for a dazzling two-day display at the weekend.

Despite rainy weather meaning balloons couldn't take flight on Saturday evening, spectators were still stunned by the night glow.

Carnival organisers said ballooning teams heaped praise on the Oswestry crowd.

A spokesman said: "Oswestry thank you for your support in putting on the carnival. The weather at times was against us, but we managed to get the balloons out and about as often as we could.

"The balloon teams have all commented that the Oswestry crowds are the best in Britain!

"We hope you all enjoyed the balloon carnival."

Other entertainment at Cae Glas Park in the town included dancing and gymnastic displays, Punch and Judy, an owl display and carnival girls as well as stalls and live music.

On the Sunday morning, 18 balloons were flown above Oswestry.

Arren Roberts, Oswestry Town Council's clerk, said the event had also been a boost for the local economy, especially after the challenges brought about during the pandemic.

Entrance to the park was free but those going along were given wristbands to ensure there was no overcrowding.

People were also asked to make a donation to the Nightingale House Hospice charity, and Mr Roberts said people had given generously.

The popular event was run in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.