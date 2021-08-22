Firefighters tackle trailer blaze involving 25 tonnes of landfill and household waste

By Lisa O'Brien

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving 25 tonnes of landfill and household waste on the back of a trailer near Oswestry.

Two crews were called to Woolston just before 12.15pm on Saturday.

Two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the fire.

Oswestry Fire Station tweeted to say the landfill waste smouldering in the back of the trailer bed needed to be dumped and dragged out.

Water for the incident was taken from a nearby pressure fed supply.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service operations officer also attended.

