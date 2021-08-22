Firefighters tackle trailer blaze involving 25 tonnes of landfill and household waste

Two crews were called to Woolston just before 12.15pm on Saturday.

Two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the fire.

Fire involved 25 tonnes of landfill and household waste on back of trailer. Fire crews used 1 x manitou and 2 x high pressure hose reel jets, 1 x thermal imaging camera.



Landfill waste smouldering in the back of the trailer bed, needed to be dumped and dragged out pic.twitter.com/wrA0dtMPL0 — Oswestry Fire Station (@SFRS_Oswestry) August 21, 2021

Oswestry Fire Station tweeted to say the landfill waste smouldering in the back of the trailer bed needed to be dumped and dragged out.

Water for the incident was taken from a nearby pressure fed supply.