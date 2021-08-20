Tributes paid to retired clergyman

Canon Philip Crowe

A special, Strawberry Tea, was held in Whittington last weekend in his memory.

Canon Philip Crowe, a retired clergyman who lived in Babbinswood, Oswestry, died after a short illness in June, with his family at his bedside.

Born in Wrexham in 1936, he was the third child of Frank and Hilda Crowe, who owned the CroFruit business. Educated at Repton and Cambridge University, he married Freda Gill, also of Wrexham, in 1963 and they had three children: Elisabeth, Michael and Robert.

His career took him to London, Aylesbury, Birmingham, Derbyshire, Salisbury and Overton-on-Dee.

Through the 1980s and 1990s he was a well-known contributor to Thought for the Day within Radio 4’s Today programme.

The peak of his career was as Principal of Salisbury and Wells Theological College; he was made Canon of Salisbury Cathedral and was on the Church of England’s General Synod as they debated the vote allowing women to be ordained priest.

His daughter, Elisabeth, said: "The decision was much to his delight as he had argued strongly in favour. He was forward-thinking on this and other social and environmental issues, welcoming gay and divorced couples to his congregation."

He was highly supportive through his son’s gender reassignment and his daughter’s divorce. After retirement, he and Freda created a beautiful two-acre garden with plenty of space for his three grandchildren and for chickens, border

collies, trees and vegetables.

He was a member of Whittington church’s congregation where he continued to lead services and provide support to the incumbent rectors. The death of Freda in 2011

was a devastating loss but he continued to live a full, active life, travelling worldwide.