Charity dog show includes most appealing eyes competition

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/09/2017..Hector's Greyhound Rescue has been asked by the Town Council to host the town's first ever dog show at The Bailey Head...In Picture: Bonny.

Dog owners are invited to enter their pets into the show with classes not only for best in breed but for those with the most appealing eyes, irresistible ears and waggiest tail.

The show has been organised by Hector's Greyhouse Rescue and will be held at the Park Hall Showground, Oswestry from 11am until 4pm.

There will be classes for all types of dog breed.

As will as the competitions there will be stalls, raffles, crafts, refreshments and fun activities.

All the proceeds will go towards helping care for unwanted and abandoned greyhounds and lurchers.

Entrance is just £1.