Volunteer plea as Age Concern plans to re-opens day centres

Heather Osbourne

The popular day centres have been closed as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.

The St Martins day centre meets on Tuesdays at Cedar Close Community Room, the Oswestry Centre on Thursdays at Monkmoor Court and Wem centre on Tuesdays at Prince William Court.

"All three are looking more volunteer helpers to set up the room, welcome members, serve refreshments, serve a hot lunch, wash up, help with a range of social activities, and chat to members. Lead volunteers are also required who can take charge of the general running of the group and lead a small team of volunteers," Heather said.

The charity operates 38 day centres throughout Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, open weekly from 10am to 2.30pm.

"If you can spare a few hours one day a week, are considering volunteering and want to visit any of the day centres before you decide, please contact Janice Williams on 01743 233 123.!

Alternatively, if you wish to find out more about volunteering in general, then email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.