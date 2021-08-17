Countryfile presenter Matt Baker gets stuck in at Shropshire farm

Matt Baker at Treflach Farm, photo Christine Corfield

Matt was in the Oswestry area filming for the popular BBC programme as part of a look at the Offa's Dyke trail, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

He called in at Treflach Farm and joined in some of the work.

The farm, run by Ian Steele and partner Steph, has diversified to include a campsite with glamping accommodation, a smokehouse and butchery, a bakery and a shop.

It also works in conjunction with the Shropshire Wildlife Trust to manage the local nature reserve, Sweeney Fen, a site of special scientific interest.

Mr Steele said that Matt Baker, who himself runs a farm, was given a tour of Treflach Farm's campsite and got involved in hand-cutting reeds, rushes and wildflowers.

He said the presenter worked hard helping with the work and it was a great day.

"We had a great time and he was very impressed with the set-up we've got here," he said.

He also tucked into one of Treflach Farm's homemade pies.

It is not the first time that Ian has been filmed for a television show.

Two years ago he appeared in Born Mucky: Life on the Farm, which looked at the reality for modern day farmers in rural Britain.