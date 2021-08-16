Happiness is behind the camera for Steve

.BBC cameraman Steve Jones has an exhibition of his photography work at the Qube, Oswestry

Steve Jones, from Oswestry, has filmed for BBC news programmes for more than a decade.

But he says it is photography that is his passion.

An exhibition of some of his photographs is currently on display at The Qube in his home town.

Mostly black and white they include photos taken locally and across the world.

Steve started taking photos when he joined the military in 1976.

"My first camera was an Olympus OM10 film camera. Wherever I was I would take photos. I am not talented in other ways, musically for instance, but I can see things and appreciate them.

"The joy of the digital camera is you can take as many photos as you like and the ones you are not happy with, you just get rid of."

"I like taking pictures for myself, but if other people enjoy them, that's a bonus."

After he left the military, Steve set up and ran the popular, Oswestry golf driving range.

"I wanted to pursue filming so I went to college to do a week's course on video camera work, I was given a veteran's bursary by the Salvation Army."

That led to Steve becoming a freelance camera man, firstly at football matches and now mainly for the BBC new programmes.

"It's certainly not a glamorous job," he said.

His stills photography is his way to relax.

I don't have a particular genre, although I don't like landscape. I like detail, whether that's portraits, street photography or architecture. And about 95 per cent of my photos are black and while. It is simple and has depth and character."

After taking photos of his dog, Murphy, Steve branch out into dog photography and more recently horses.

"I have work on display at Duffy's Diner pet food supplier on Oswestry industrial estate."