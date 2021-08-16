A sign of the times for football club

By Sue Austin

A huge Hollywood style sign spelling out Wrexham has been erected alongside a busy trunk road near the town - a nod to the takeover of the Welsh town's football club by film stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

A photo of the Wrexham sign that appeared on Wreham AFC twitter page

It is not known who is responsible for the enormous metal sign on the old spoil tip alongside the A483 at the junction for Rhostyllen.

But it is assumed to be connected to the take over of Wrexham AFC earlier this year by the Hollywood stars and buddies. The sign has

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his Deadpool role while Rob McElhenney is known for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The pair plan to make a documentary about owning the football club but have not yet been able to fly into the UK to visit Wrexham because of Covid restrictions.

Recently there was a special, private screening of Ryan Reynold's new film, Free Guy at Wrexham's Odeon cinema.

The screening was invite-only for frontline emergency service workers and charities, including Nightingale House Hospice and Blood Bikes. Free Guy is about Guy, a bank worker who lives a Groundhog Day-style life until he realises he's only really a minor character in a fictional video game world.

Ryan's stars in the Disney science-fiction film alongside Killing Eve favourite and Liverpool actor Jodie Comer, 28, as well as Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi.

The team competes in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system a fall from the big time which included a spell in the old second division - now the Championship division in the late 70s.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

