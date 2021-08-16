A sign of the times for football club

A photo of the Wrexham sign that appeared on Wreham AFC twitter page

It is not known who is responsible for the enormous metal sign on the old spoil tip alongside the A483 at the junction for Rhostyllen.

But it is assumed to be connected to the take over of Wrexham AFC earlier this year by the Hollywood stars and buddies. The sign has

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his Deadpool role while Rob McElhenney is known for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The pair plan to make a documentary about owning the football club but have not yet been able to fly into the UK to visit Wrexham because of Covid restrictions.

Recently there was a special, private screening of Ryan Reynold's new film, Free Guy at Wrexham's Odeon cinema.

The screening was invite-only for frontline emergency service workers and charities, including Nightingale House Hospice and Blood Bikes. Free Guy is about Guy, a bank worker who lives a Groundhog Day-style life until he realises he's only really a minor character in a fictional video game world.

Ryan's stars in the Disney science-fiction film alongside Killing Eve favourite and Liverpool actor Jodie Comer, 28, as well as Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi.