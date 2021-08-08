Mayors meet up on historic market

It was a case of seeing double when mayors met up recently in Ludlow.

Councillor Martin Pope, left and Councillor Mark Jones
The Mayor of Ludlow by the Mayor Councillor Martin Pope invited Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, who the town.

Councillor Pope welcome him, together with mayors from Stourport, Ledbury Kidderminster.

Councillor Jones said: "I am always keen to learn from others to report back to Oswestry Town Council. The Ludlow market is held in a large open street on most days and a major source of income for Ludlow Town Council. There were about 50 stalls in total and a good mix with patisseries and a very good cheese vendor being slightly different from our offering.

"Ludlow itself is beautiful with some lovely historic buildings. There are also with lots of blue plaques given more information about the history of the buildings. I am sure that this is something that could stir up more interest in Oswestry's buildings."

