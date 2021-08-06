Taxi rides and cabs aren't needed for us to get jabbed, say Shropshire's youth

Phoebe Schartmuller-Sheehan 21 and Imogen Jones 26 who work at Liar Liar in Oswestry

Most say that they will be having their vaccinations, whether or not they are given the incentives, to keep themselves and others safe.

From fast food delivery companies to taxi firms and pizza joints, companies are in talks with the Government over how the incentives to have the vaccine can be rolled out.

It seems there is a resistance by some young people to having the vaccine amid fears circulating about any long-term side effects.

But those enjoying a coffee and meeting up with friends in the popular Liar Liar cafe said they don't need to be tempted with freebies to have their jab.

They included 16 and 17-year-olds who will be offered the jab in coming weeks after the Government's announcement this week.

Demi Williams, 16, said her worry at not been included in the vaccine roll out initially was seeing the whether the virus mutates.

Demi Williams, 16, and her mum, Lou

"The variations out there at the moment seem to have a lesser affect on younger people," she said.

"But it is still circulating and what happens it it mutates and turns into something that does make teenagers really ill. It could become really dangerous to younger people."

Her mother, Lou, said they were both still being really careful socialising.

"I haven't talked to Demi about whether she would have the jab if it was offered to her as I wanted her to make up her own mind. But I am glad that she is keen to have it."

Alfie Jones, 20, has had a first jab and is now waiting for a second.

"Lots of people my age haven't had one and yet are going out and partying and not being careful. I do not understand why, surely it is better to be safe," Alfie said.

Alfie Jones, 20, from Gobowen

Hannah Green, 24, on holiday in Oswestry

Friend, and young author, Hannah Green, 24, is on holiday from her home in Scarborough.

She was ill after having her first jab and is not looking forward to the second one.

"But I will have it because I don't want to get Covid. And I don't need to have the offer of a free meal or taxi ride to get it," she said.

One of the first in the queue for his age group at the vaccination centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Centre was 21-year-old Elliot Foulkes.

Elliot Foulkes 21 from Oswestry

He is now hoping to have his second jab mid August.

"I will feel so much more relaxed when I have had them both, it will just give me peace of mind," he said.

"There is a lot of talk on social media about possible side effects. But my view is that if the vaccination helps me and helps others not to get Covid then having the vaccination is a no-brainer.

"It will also help us get back to some kind of normality. I had my 21st birthday in lockdown, no celebrating with friends - I did some food shopping and went home."

Morgan Pugh is just 22 but had both her jabs early as she was working as a carer.

Morgan Pugh, 22, from Oswestry

"People shouldn't have to be incentivised. Knowing that you are double jabbed makes you feel much safer."

Imogen Jones, 26 from Treflach, works at Liar Liar and says she it is good to see things getting back to some kind of normality, thanks to the vaccinations.

"That's all the incentive I need. You are getting the vaccine free, what else do you need than that."

Also serving coffee at Liar Liar was 21-year-old Phoebe Schartmuller-Sheehan.

"I wanted the vaccine not so much to keep me safe as to keep my loved ones safe. My gran is in her 80s and it is important for young people to have the jab for their protection and their family's protection."

With a science degree under her belt Phoebe says she is confident that all the tests were carried out to ensure the vaccine was safe.