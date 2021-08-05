Pilgrimage to honour St Oswald's

SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND OSWALDS WELL OSWESTRY.

They will meet at St Oswald's Parish Church at 5.30pm for a ten minute, pilgrimage walk from the church to St Oswald's Well.

There will be a blessing of the water before the group returns to the church for Orthodox Vespers at 6pm.

St Oswald was King of Northumbria from 634 until his death. He is credited with restoring Christianity to Northumbria by instigating and supporting the missionary efforts of Aidan of Lindisfarne.

He was killed in 642, by the Mercians at the Battle of Maserfield, in Oswestry and his body was dismembered.

It is said that a bird carried off his arm and dropped it at a site from whence a spring arose - St Oswald’s Well.