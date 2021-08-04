Ex-England all-rounder and selector Geoff Miller giving talk in Shropshire

Former England player and selector Geoff Miller is coming to Oswestry Cricket Club

The Test all-rounder and selector is giving a talk at Oswestry Cricket Club on August 27 as part of a fundraising drive to support the club's junior section.

Mark Ball is organising the event and said the night promised to be highly entertaining.

"He's one of the best speakers on the circuit who is effectively a stand-up comedian who used to play cricket," Mark said.

"He played in the era of Botham, Lamb, Willis and Gower and is full of stories from his time as a player - and as a national selector when England were in their Ashes-winning pomp."

Miller was an off-spinner and right-hand bat who played 34 tests for England from 1976 to 1984, including starring in England's 5-1 Ashes win against a weakened Australia in 1978-79.

He played most of his club cricket for Derbyshire and also played in 25 one day internationals before becoming an England selector in 2000.

It was in this role that he helped pick the team that reclaimed The Ashes in the legendary 2005 series, before going on to become England's National Selector from 2008 to 2013. He was made an OBE in 2014 for services to cricket.

Tickets, which cost £20, have been selling well but a limited amount are still available.

All of the money will be used to support the Morda Road club's junior girls and boys teams.