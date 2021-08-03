Cheers - Real Ale delivery marks half a century since freight trains arrived on the platform

The beer is loaded onto the train at Weston Wharf. photo by Shrewsbury and west Shropshire CAMRA

The ale in the form of casks of beer was loaded onto a goods train at Weston Wharf just outside the town from Stonehouse Brewery which sits at the wharf.

It was then transferred from the train to a classic car to travel through the town centre to the Bailey Head pub, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale organisation.

It was the first freight to arrive by rail in Oswestry since the Goods Yard closed in 1971 and was part of the UK wide Great British Beer Festival.

As well as the 50th anniversary of CAMRA it was also 50 years since the early meetings that started off the Cambrian Railways Society, which later became Cambrian Heritage Railways.

It is now restoring Weston Wharf and hopes regular heritage trains will be running back and to from the town centre soon.

The freight was hauled by the railway's recently acquired Class 73 Diesel Electric locomotive decorated for the occasion.

The train was supported by the Campaign for Real Ale ShrewsburyWest Shropshire Branch, Stonehouse Brewery, The Bailey Head pub and promoted by Cambrian Heritage Railways.