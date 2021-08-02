Roadworks as gas network is upgraded

Motorists in Oswestry are being warned of delays because of gas works throughout August.

Evening view UK Motorway Services Roadworks Cones..
Wales and West Utilities has begun an upgrade to part of the gas network in the town.

The Morda Road - one of the main routes into and out of the centre will be the main area affected.

Managing the work is Adrian Degg.

He said: "The work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses."

The company, he said, was working as safely and as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to motorists and pedestrians.

He asked people to keep two metres distance when walking past the roadworks.

Work should be finished in time for the new term at Marches Secondary School and Sixth form close by.

