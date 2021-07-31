Hill walk weekend goes ahead as village pledge to raise money for charity

Walkers checking out the Trefonen Ten route

Organisers had to cancel last year's event because of the pandemic but didn't want to let down charities it supports for a second year.

Based in the village near Oswestry the weekend will be held over the August Bank Holiday.

It will raise money for three charities, Parkinsons in the Marches, Mirembe Clinic Uganda, and Mkoba Clinic, Zimbabwe.

A spokesperson for the group that holds the annual event said the plan was to take the walk back almost to its origins, to hold all events outside, and to arrange events so that participants can remain within their social bubbles.

"Hopefully this will enable folk to take part whilst feeling absolutely safe."

On August 29 there will be a long walk with a difference. A 10 mile route from Trefonen Village Green , the "Trefonen Ten", will be a clearly marked route taking in local paths, visiting one or two favourite spots, as well as those not so well known.

"There will be no marshalling, and no refreshments on the route or at the finish, so participants will need to carry supplies. Participants can obtain a map from the tent by the village hall car park on payment of at least £5 per adult. Participants may start at any time between 8.00am and 4.00pm and the route is likely to take around 4-5 hours for many walkers, though some will speed round more quickly.

"Whilst the route is on public rights of way, it is likely that livestock will be encountered on the route- possibly cattle with calves. Dog owners should consider this before starting and in any event must keep their dogs under control."

The popular Buzzard six mile and Curlew three mile) family walks will be available on both August 29 and 30.

"Walkers on Monday will have the benefit of the traditional , good value, wholesome and friendly New Barns al fresco cafe."

There will also been an Open Garden day on the Sunday.