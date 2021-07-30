Roger braves the shave in honour of neighbour and former Mayor

Roger Whitting Braves the Shave with barber Dia McMurray

Roger Whitting a neighbour of Heather Bickerton, said she had been a wonderful friend who had done so much for the community over many decades.

He took part in the McMillan Cancer, Brave the Shave, just before the death of Mrs Bickerton, 85, earlier this month.

"Her death is a huge loss to her family, friends and the community," Mr Whitting said.

"I shall miss her terribly."

"I lost my father to cancer and wanted to do something to help the Macmillan Cancer charity. Another neither and two other friends are affected by the dreadful disease."

His charity head shave was carried out by staff at the Icon for Men Barbers in Oswestry.

"They did the cut for nothing for me and gave me a donation for Macmillan as well," he said.