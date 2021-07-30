Roger braves the shave in honour of neighbour and former Mayor

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A friend of an Oswestry major who passed away recently, paid tribute to her by raising funds for a cancer charity.

Roger Whitting Braves the Shave with barber Dia McMurray
Roger Whitting a neighbour of Heather Bickerton, said she had been a wonderful friend who had done so much for the community over many decades.

He took part in the McMillan Cancer, Brave the Shave, just before the death of Mrs Bickerton, 85, earlier this month.

"Her death is a huge loss to her family, friends and the community," Mr Whitting said.

"I shall miss her terribly."

"I lost my father to cancer and wanted to do something to help the Macmillan Cancer charity. Another neither and two other friends are affected by the dreadful disease."

His charity head shave was carried out by staff at the Icon for Men Barbers in Oswestry.

"They did the cut for nothing for me and gave me a donation for Macmillan as well," he said.

Anyone who wants to donate to Mr Whitting's Brave the Shave can do so by going online to bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/roger-whitting.

