Hospice lottery a lifeline through pandemic

Ann and Ray Ledsham

Lockdown meant the closure of the Hospice shops and cafés and the usual ways of fundraising were not possible. The revenue generated by the lottery, now 25 years old, became a lifeline and a vital source of regular income hospice fundraisers say.

The first Nightingale House lottery draw was in April 1996 and 499 members from that draw are still playing today. Many other members have been playing for over 20 years. Ann and Ray Ledsham are two of the original members and have enjoyed wins over the years.

“We are delighted to have been involved with the Hospice lottery since it began 25 years ago. My husband and I both joined as we wanted to help in any way we could, and the lottery seemed a great way of supporting on a regular basis. My parents also joined at the same time and my mother is still a member at the age of 92. We know that the income from the lottery is more important now than ever," Ann said.

Tracey Price, Lottery Manager at Nightingale House Hospice said:

"Joining the lottery is one of the easiest ways you can support the Hospice. Each week you could be in with a chance of winning the jackpot prize of £2,500. Your £1 a week could do so much. New members of the lottery and the ongoing support from our players is one of the most valuable ways of supporting us.”