Denise doubles her fundraising target for hospice

Denis Cross with her latest total

Denise Cross set out to raise awareness about the facilities and treatments that Nightingale House Hospice provides for people in the Wrexham and Shropshire border areas, while raising £5,000 to support vital care for those with life-limiting illnesses.

She has now raised £10,000 and the money is still rising.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with metastatic kidney cancer whilst in Gibraltar visiting her daughter in September 2020. She received radiotherapy in Malaga and chemotherapy in Wrexham but was given just days to live. After an initial stay at Nightingale House Hospice back in February for pain symptom management she was able to return home to her daughter, Katherine, and she received physiotherapy sessions and complementary therapies through the hospice. She was then readmitted in May 2021 and has been there ever since.

Katherine Williams, Denise's daughter said: “I was upset at first when they said mum’s care would be better served at Nightingale House but I’m really grateful to the hospice team who recognised the complexity of her needs. I get to spend quality time chatting to mum now whilst making special memories.”