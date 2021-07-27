One way measures on town centre street come under scrutiny

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Issues around the one way system in Church Street in Oswestry will be discussed by town councillors at their meeting on Wednesday.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/09/2020 - New social distancing measures in Church Street, Oswestry..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/09/2020 - New social distancing measures in Church Street, Oswestry..

The meeting will hear that Shropshire Council is working to resolve the issues associated with the temporary measures brought in during the pandemic and has outlined some interim proposals.

They include a proposal for a 20mph speed limit on Church St through on to Willow Street and including Cross Street.

The are also plans to amend parking arrangements, which include a full 18 metre long 24 hour disabled bay outside Boots, a 24 hour loading bay from the disabled bay all the way through to the boundary with the Fox Inn and the revocation of the existing loading bay at the southern end on the east side. This would become no waiting and no loading at any time area along with all other areas of Church Street.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News